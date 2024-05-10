Baton Rouge Police still looking for answers in Brittney Mills’ shooting death

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A little over nine years after her murder, the search for Brittney Mills’ killer has grown cold.

The mother and sister of Mills visit her Baton Rouge gravesite often.

“The family just wants justice, the family wants to know the truth, the family wants to know why,” said Dr. Tia Mills, Brittney Mills’ sister.

In April 2015, 29-year-old Brittney Mills was shot to death after she answered her door. Two lives were lost. Mills was eight months pregnant with a boy she named Brenton. He died a week later after doctors performed an emergency delivery.

“Will an arrest bring you closure?” asked reporter John Rupolo.

“It will bring me some level of comfort,” said Tia.

Police say Mills knew the person who knocked on her door. Her then 8-year-old daughter, Camille, overheard the conversation.

“Camille overheard a male asking to use her vehicle followed by two gunshots,” said BRPD Detective Jeffery Anders.

There were no fingerprints or DNA evidence, just Mills’ phone that investigators couldn’t get into. It sent her murder into national headlines and a national argument by law enforcement involving unlocking smartphones to help solve crimes.

After almost two years, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore eventually hired a private company to get into Mills’ phone.

“Which led us to multiple people that we needed to talk to,” said Anders. “We conducted thorough interviews with everybody that was in that phone. Previous boyfriends, friends of the family, numerous interviews, and just, unfortunately, just came up empty.”

As the family waits for an arrest, Mills’ daughter is now 18, soon to graduate high school. Her family says she looks more and more like her mother.

“Or sometimes her body movements or whatever or things that she do little gestures and what not I almost think her mom is in the house,” said Barbara Mills Britteny’s mother.

If you have any information about this cold case, you could call Crimestoppers at 344-STOP. If your tip leads to a conviction, you could get a cash reward.

