Baton Rouge police respond to fights at Summer of Hope event

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to Liberty Lagoon, 111 Lobdell Ave. around 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 26.

BRPD said they assisted “in several fights that took place amongst a large crowd.”

The incident was resolved and officers remained at the scene until it was cleared, BRPD said.

Investigators do not have a motive at this time.

This happened at the first Summer of Hope event which took place at Liberty Lagoon.

The mayor’s office, SHHBR, and BREC hosted the “Pool Day” which was scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

According to the mayor’s office, there was going to be “free water activities and entertainment for families and youth, with a meet-and-greet during the first hour.”

The Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released this statement after what happened at the Summer of Hope event.

“I express my gratitude to all the well-intentioned youth and community members who joined us for our Liberty Lagoon Block Party event.

The unfortunate behavior of a small group that occurred highlights the critical need for initiatives like Summer of Hope. With over 200 events planned, our aim is to create spaces for violence intervention and promote peace within our community. Thanks to the vigilant supervision of law enforcement at the event, we were able to intervene quickly and effectively.

We are committed to reviewing and enhancing our safety plans for future events to ensure the well-being of all participants. Additionally, we are dedicated to engaging our youth and families at all levels, fostering a stronger, more connected community. This incident will not deter us from our mission to build a safer, more united Baton Rouge.”

