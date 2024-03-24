Baton Rouge Police: Man shot while driving on interstate crashed vehicle, died at scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the highway Saturday afternoon.

According to police, shortly before 1 p.m., officers were called to a shooting on North I-110, near the Fuqua Street exit ramp. Detectives learned two vehicles were reportedly weaving through traffic on North I-10 near Dalrymple Drive.

Multiple shots were fired as the vehicles approached the Fuqua Street exit. The male victim crashed and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The unidentified suspect or suspects fled the scene.

Police do not have a motive or suspect names at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

