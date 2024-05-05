Baton Rouge police investigate crash involving train Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an overnight crash that happened between a train and a vehicle.

According to the police, around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning, a train headed west struck a vehicle in the 7600 block of Airline Highway.

The crash was reported by the Canadian National Railway Company, police say.

Officials say no serious injuries were reported.

No further details were available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

A study from Operation Life Saver showed in 2023, Louisiana had 77 crashes involving trains, two fatalities and 37 injuries from a train-related crash.

