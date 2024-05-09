Baton Rouge police investigate bank robbery near Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported bank robbery that happened on Wednesday, May 8.

Officers responded to the Chase Bank on Airline Highway around 4:15 p.m. Police said the male suspect was between 6’0 and 6’2 and was wearing a black sweatshirt and black and grey multicolored shorts.

The suspect is accused of entering the bank and handing the bank teller a note demanding money.

The suspect grabbed the money and fled the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information on this bank robbery is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details were immediately available.

