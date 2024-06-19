Baton Rouge police arrest juvenile, his mother in connection to deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department made two arrests in connection to the shooting that left one person dead earlier this month.

Police said a male juvenile was apprehended Tuesday, June 18 by the U.S. Marshals and Violent Crimes Apprehension Team without incident and his mother, D’Ana Broadway, 39, was also arrested.

Sarantis Thomas, 22, reportedly died from his injuries at the scene around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6 in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Boulevard De Province.

The juvenile was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder.

Broadway was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with accessory after the fact of second-degree murder.

