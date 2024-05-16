Baton Rouge plastic surgeon dies in plane crash in Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A well-known Baton Rouge plastic surgeon died in a plane crash in Tennessee Wednesday.

Dr. Lucius Doucet took off in a single-engine Beechcraft V35 just before 9 a.m. Wednesday from the Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales. On board of the plane were two unidentified passengers.

According to a family source, Doucet was the pilot. The destination of the flight was to Louisville, Kentucky, according to investigators.

The plane crashed in the southwest portion of Williamson County, about 45 minutes south of Nashville, around noon. Investigators say there was a large debris field and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Doucet was 62 years old and has been affiliated with several hospitals in Greater Baton Rouge and operates a couple of cosmetic locations. He leaves behind three children.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the plane crash.

