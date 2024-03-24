Baton Rouge phlebotomy school works to lower healthcare shortage, increase student enrollment

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Baton Rouge School of Phlebotomy looks to increase its student enrollment and lower the shortage in the medical profession by getting more certified phlebotomists in the area.

The school offers a six-week and 12-week courses. The 12-week course is done Monday through Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The six-week course is held on Saturdays once a week at an accelerated pace from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The owner, Jessica Shropshire, said she works with each student as they practice drawing blood from the mannequin arms during the training process. She said more should get involved.

“There is a shortage of workers of phlebotomist in the health care industry. That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to open the school so I can help produce more trained phlebotomists as they enter the field,” said Shropshire. “I think it’s important also because that does help save lives. You have your cancer patients, sickle cell patients.”

The six-week course costs $650 and the 12-week course costs $2,500.

