Baton Rouge mayor names new group to help families, the community get support

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome created a new group of community leaders to help improve how services get to local families on Monday, June 24.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Human Services Consortium will work to advise the EBR Department of Human Development and Services. Members will include nonprofits, faith groups, business, government and other aid workers. The goal is to get families the help they need by connecting them to tailored resources.

“The Consortium will be key in bringing together all the resources and services we have through government, non-profits, businesses, our churches and those philanthropic organizations that invest in our community. Partnerships will make the difference for all of us.” Head of DHDS Vernadine Mabry said, “The beauty of this effort is in working in concert through sharing services and technology to improve our ability to track an individual’s progress and holistically address their needs for positive, long-lasting outcomes.”

Each year, the consortium will create a plan to help the community and track specific goals over time along with identifying new and ongoing community needs.

The plan came from the mayor’s Human Services Task Force, which looked at the best ways to deliver social services to the public. Their full report is available here: https://bit.ly/4eyujbv

“This is about improving and enhancing the way we serve the most underserved in our parish and is critical to the economic health and safety of our entire community. It’s about raising people out of poverty and lifting up the working poor to contribute to and benefit from the overall economy of our area,” Broome said.

