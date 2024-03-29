Baton Rouge man creates business selling special solar eclipse glasses
A Baton Rouge man had an idea more than six years ago to create a part-time business selling solar eclipse glasses.
A Baton Rouge man had an idea more than six years ago to create a part-time business selling solar eclipse glasses.
Want to check out the upcoming astronomical action? Protecting your vision is a must.
Grab a pair of (authorized) eclipse glasses and watch safely with these expert tips.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
The stories you need to start your day: Why Netanyahu met with GOP lawmakers, America’s top dog breed and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Ford is inviting Bronco owners to a special Off-Roadeo event on April 8 near Austin, Texas, to view a solar eclipse and see the Bronco Blackout Edition revealed.
UConn can beat opponents in so many different ways. On Thursday, it rode a dominant rebounding effort to the Elite Eight.
It wasn't efficient. But Dejounte Murray got the job done in another big scoring effort for the Hawks.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going.
On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty on seven charges of wire fraud and money-laundering. The scam he pulled was fairly simple: He and his partners created an exchange, FTX, that took customer deposits to invest in and trade cryptocurrencies. According to the government's case, which it won, Alameda used that money for various things it shouldn't have, like investing in other crypto startups, buying some very nice real estate, supporting political campaigns and — most important for purposes of the scam — propping up FTX's proprietary crypto token, FTT.
Buying a new construction home lets you tailor a house to your tastes. Learn which type of new construction home fits your needs and how to finance it.
Here’s a look at how online bank security compares to traditional brick-and-mortar institutions.
What a Yankees debut for Juan Soto.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Over 11,000 slumbering shoppers praised these 'hotel-quality' sleep cushions for their 'soft and comfortable' support.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker — it's leakproof to spare your ride from sticky spills.
This breakfast sandwich maker has 18,000+ more rave reviews on Amazon.
Not every contestant who makes it far in their respective "Bachelor" or "Bachelorette" journeys wants to be the next season’s lead.
These sneakers have over 8,000 gushing fans.
How #CancerTok has helped patients find community and a chance to raise awareness — and what experts make of it.
Apple will finally launch new iPads in early May, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Expected are a new iPad Pro with an OLED display and a faster iPad Air, including a 12.9-inch model for the first time in that lineup.