Baton Rouge group to award scholarships to young women

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women is holding a scholarship and community awards event Sunday, May 19.

For the past several years, the group has been honoring Black women who are influential changemakers in the areas of health, education, economic empowerment, and public policy. Scholarships will be awarded at the event to local high school, collegiate and graduate students.

There will be food, music and opportunities to network and connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for excellence and advocacy in the metro area.

The fundraising event called Royal Experience will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge, located at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Tickets are on sale online.

2 Baton Rouge students named 2024 US Presidential Scholars

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.