Baton Rouge Area Chamber release search priorities for new EBR Schools superintendent

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPOUD) — The Baton Rouge Area Chamber released its search priorities for the next East Baton Rouge Parish School System superintendent.

Ann Trappey, BRAC interim president and CEO, discussed that EBR School Board members should hire a visionary new leader to help lead the EBR Parish School System.

“The next superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System should be a beacon of innovation and commitment, driving our schools toward unprecedented educational success,” said Trappey. “As a partner of the school district and an organization with a vested interest in the success of our students, BRAC implores the members of the EBR School Board to hire a visionary new leader.”

BRAC’s priorities for the next EBR Parish School System superintendent includes give self-rule in leadership, grow early childhood education, prioritize industry certifications and dual enrollment, expand workforce development pathways, strengthen work-based learning, carry on with partnerships with business and industry, examine facility management, grow school choice and quality options, apply meticulous accountability and increase stakeholder engagement.

The search for a new superintendent for EBR Schools comes after Sito Narcisse stepped down from the role in January, saying it was time for a new leader to continue the work.

Adam Smith was approved by the school board as the school system’s interim superintendent in January.

