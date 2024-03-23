‘Batman’ charged with murder in North Carolina, deputies say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina man known as “Batman” is being charged with murder after a fatal shooting on Thursday afternoon, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, deputies arrived at a home in Kannapolis after someone called 911 to report that a family member had been shot.

The caller told investigators that the suspect had already left the scene and goes by the name of “Batman.”

At the scene, law enforcement found 33-year-old Jonathan Wayne Yancey who had been shot and killed inside the home.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Cody “Batman” Dewayne Helms, 36.

Investigators say that Helms and Yancey were friends and the pair got into an argument moments before the shooting.

Helms was taken into custody by a Kannapolis police officer about a mile away from the scene.

Helms is being charged with murder and is being held in jail awaiting a first appearance in court.

