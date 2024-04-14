‘Bathtub’ section of Parkway East reopens after flooding caused closure

The “Bathtub” section of the Parkway East has reopened after it was closed because of flooding.

The stretch of road located between the Grant Street exit and the Fort Pitt Bridge was closed on Friday.

Crews spent hours cleaning water, mud and debris from the area before the road was reopened.

As of 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, the ramp from Grant Street to the westbound lanes and the ramp from the Boulevard of Allies also reopened.

PennDOT will receive nearly $6.7 million to make improvements to this section of the highway.

