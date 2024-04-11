‘Bathtub’ section of Parkway East receiving $6.7 million federal grant for improvements

The “Bathtub” section of the Parkway East is getting nearly $6.7 million for improvements.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will receive the funds to increase the height of the floodwall that protects Interstate 376 from flooding by the Monongahela River.

The grant is part of nearly $830 million in awards for 80 projects nationwide to make transportation infrastructure more resilient to climate change.

The section of I-376 was closed April 3 in anticipation of flooding due to the heavy rain that went through. It reopened April 5 when crews pumped out the water and removed debris from the roadway.

In December, a $142 million grant was secured to make major safety improvements to the Parkway East, including the Bathtub section, and the Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway.

