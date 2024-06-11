Bathtub Beach reopens, but get there quick because it's closing again Sunday for more work

MARTIN COUNTY — Bathtub Beach reopened Saturday, but don't delay going, because it's closing again Sunday.

That's when crews will begin raising portions of MacArthur Boulevard, Phase 2 of the Resilient Martin Project.

Aurora Peckham, 2, of Westchester County, New York, collects seashells at Bathtub Beach on Monday, June 10, 2024, on Hutchinson Island in Martin County. Bathtub Beach reopened Saturday, but will close again Sunday, June 16. The beach renourishment project is done and the third phase to raise Southeast MacArthur Boulevard begins Monday.

Between both phases, from January through April, the county completed a beach renourishment project there.

The renourishment project followed Phase One of the Resilient Martin Project, which was building a seawall following beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole in 2022. The seawall took about nine months to build and was completed in December.

"The wall is designed to be hidden under the dune and is a defense of last resort if we are threatened by hurricanes, nor’easters or king tides," said Martin County spokeswoman Martha Ann Kneiss.

What is the next phase of the Bathtub Beach project?

Beachgoers relax, swim and play at Bathtub Beach, 1585 S.E. MacArthur Blvd., on Monday, June 10, 2024, on Hutchinson Island in Martin County. Bathtub Beach reopened Saturday, but will close again Sunday, June 16. The beach renourishment project is done and the third phase to raise Southeast MacArthur Boulevard begins Monday.

The raising of MacArthur Boulevard is to begin Monday and continue until November, Kneiss said. The parking lot and restrooms will close beginning Monday.

The project will elevate the road from 2½ feet above sea level to a minimum of 5.2 feet above sea level and cost about $5.6 million. The roadway will be designed and reinforced to withstand 100-year storm events and susceptibility to storm surge from the ocean and Indian River Lagoon, according to county documents.

