Batesville school administrators honored

May 30—Two Batesville Community School Corporation administrators have been named state finalists in the Indiana Association of School Principals' annual Principal of the Year program.

Batesville Intermediate School Principal Dana Cassidy has been named the District 10 Elementary School Principal of the Year. Cassidy just completed her sixth year as the principal at BIS.

Batesville Middle School assistant principal Justin Tucker has been named the district's 2024 Assistant School Principal of the Year. He has served in this role since 2019.

In Cassidy's role at BIS, she manages the daily activities and operations of the school, including budget, evaluations, curriculum, professional development, student needs, parental concerns, and educational-related policies. She serves the Batesville community at-large on the boards of the Batesville Memorial Public Library and Batesville Main Street and through membership in the Batesville Kiwanis.

"Serving as the principal of BIS brings me such joy," Cassidy said. "Providing a culture of educational excellence in a caring environment for these third through fifth graders is so important. They come to us as early learners and leave as rising middle schoolers. Guiding that transition is one I take seriously. Because of that, my community involvement is part of how I show our students what being a contributing member of society is all about."

As the BMS assistant principal, Tucker oversees school discipline, attendance, safety, special education, and day-to-day operations. He also serves as a co-chair of the bi-monthly meetings of the Corporation Safety Team, involving all assistant principals, school resource officers, and the superintendent. Recently, he created a new parent/student policy handbook, working collaboratively with all stakeholders.

"As a former student of Batesville Community School Corporation, I deeply care about what it means to be a Bulldog and about promoting a positive and student-first culture at Batesville Middle School," Tucker said. "I am honored to have been selected to represent our region."

The Indiana Association of School Principals annually recognizes outstanding school leaders in each of the 12 Indiana districts who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students. These principals are nominated by their peers for the exemplary contributions they have made to the profession. District 10 comprises Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Hancock, Jennings, Ripley, Rush, Shelby, and Union counties in Southeastern Indiana.

"I am incredibly proud of and thankful for the outstanding leadership demonstrated by these two BCSC leaders," school superintendent Paul Ketcham said. "This recognition is a testament to their unwavering dedication, innovative spirit, and commitment to excellence in education in Batesville."

Cassidy and Tucker will be honored in November at the annual Principals of the Year Recognition Celebration in Indianapolis, where one statewide award winner in each category from among all districts will be announced.

