Batesville Memorial Public Library Events March 15 to 30

Mar. 11—The following information highlights special events and activities planned for the second half of March at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.

March 15 at 9:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. — BMPL blood drive — Schedule as appointment at https://donate.indiana.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/165859. This is held in the BMPL Meeting Rooms.

March 18 at 6:30 p.m. — Guest Speaker — Steve Haines — Steve Haines is coming to us from the Indiana Astronomical Society and will talk about our specific region and safe viewing. Registration not required. Open to the public. Free eclipse glasses to attendees.

March 19 at 1 p.m. — BMPL Homeschool Program — Just for Laughs Spilled Cup (Craft) — For grades 3rd — 8th. Participants will create their own gag, spilled coffee cup, just in time for April Fools! Registration is required.

March 19 at 1:30 p.m. — A Novel Idea Book Club — A Novel Idea is BMPL's book club. Join us each month to explore and discuss the month's book. Retired English teacher Steve Holland is our book guide. We meet in the library on the third Tuesday of each month from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. We will discuss the March selection, "When Crickets Cry" by Charles Martin. It tells the story of Reese, a former heart surgeon who's hiding from his past and his relationship with Annie, a hopeful little girl with a failing heart.

March 21 at 4 p.m. — WonderLab Hair Raising Science Program — Presented by WonderLab (The Museum of Science, Health and Technology) from Bloomington. Our focus age group for this program are 1st — 6th graders; however, families may sign up if the majority of your kiddos fall with-in this age range. Registration is required.

March 25 at 10 or 11 a.m. — Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3. Miss Sarah will host a 30 minute session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Registration is not required.

March 25 at 7 p.m. — Economics Plain & Simple: National Output — Just as there are basic economic principles that apply in particular markets for particular goods and services, so there are principles that apply to the economy as a whole. We will take a look at them. Led by Marc Cerniglia. Registration is requested.

March 26 at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. — There's no time like Storytime! Join us every Tuesday for a fun filled 45 minute session that incorporates books, songs, & activities to build early literacy skills. This program is geared towards children ages 3 to 6. Registration is not required.

March 26 at 1 p.m. — Craft & Chat (Adult) — Do you have a project that you need a little motivation to finish? Do you get lonely working on your projects at home? Just want a little company? Join your fellow crafters at the library for an afternoon of crafting and chatting. Registration is not required.

March 27 at 2 p.m. — Remember When...(Adult) Storytime — Join us for an afternoon of real-life narratives, where we share heartfelt and captivating experiences. Join us to connect, share, and embrace the beauty of real-life tales! Registration is not required. Open to the public free of charge.

March 29 — BMPL is closed all day to observe Good Friday. Online resources can be found at www.ebatesville.com. — Information provided