Bates' new president promises to build closer ties between Bates and its community

May 6—LEWISTON — Declaring that "no college or university is an island unto itself," the new president of Bates College said in his inaugural address Saturday that he aims to build closer ties between Bates and its community.

"We are anchors of our communities, and must therefore model civic engagement," Garry Jenkins said.

The mayors of Lewiston and Auburn like the idea.

"The stories of this city and this college have been intertwined for over a century and a half," Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said. "Our strong futures will continue to depend on that close relationship."

"We will strive to deepen those connections in ever more substantive and rewarding ways, for the benefit of all people who live and work and study on the shores of the Androscoggin," Jenkins said.

He said Bates "will build on the outstanding work of the Harward Center for Community Partnerships to extend our already strong and trusted relationships with off-campus partners."

It will also, Jenkins said, "broaden the college's role as an advocate, as a convener and as a key institutional partner for the development and quality of life of the region."

The devil, of course, is in the details — and they won't be known for a long while yet.

But both mayors see hope from the connections the college has already made.

Sheline said Lewiston was grateful for the "outreach to our community" by Bates "during and after" the mass shooting on Oct. 25, 2023, that killed 18 people.

"Amidst those dark times, you emphasized the strength of our collective support network, reminding us that our most valuable resource is our connections with each other," Sheline said.

"I couldn't agree more and the close ties and mutual support between Lewiston and Bates is forever strong and unwavering," Sheline said.

He said he felt joy watching Jenkins "weaving connections throughout this community since your arrival" at the college last summer.

Lewiston's mayor said the city is excited to have Jenkins "keep exploring" his new community and to continue "supporting "your students, faculty and staff in their community engagement and their citizenship."

"Together, we will further our shared commitment to each other and progress shoulder to shoulder towards a sustainable, inclusive, and vibrant community," Sheline said.

Jeff Harmon, the mayor of Auburn, said people in Maine "say Lewiston-Auburn in one breath" and the two cities share a proud history and "a strong relationship with Bates, its faculty and staff, and its students."

"These relationships are embodied in the spirit of the late Bates graduate John Jenkins, Class of 1974, mayor of both Auburn and Lewiston, and champion of our entire community," Harmon said.

"We are proud to host your students as they conduct field research, participate in community-engaged work, and as they seek reprieve from their studies at Taylor Pond, Mount Apatite, the Riverwalk or Lost Valley," Harmon said.

He told the new college president that "we hope to see you out there with them. And we look forward to working with you in the months and years to come."

"Welcome to Maine, welcome to Auburn, welcome to Bates," Harmon told Jenkins during the ceremony at Bates.

