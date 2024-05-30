Batavia man who smothered dad to death with blanket wanted to 'play God,' prosecutor says

Zane Pelfrey, 39, appears in court for sentencing Thursday. Prosecutors say Pelfrey smothered his father to death with a blanket before stealing his credit card.

Just days after Zane Pelfrey smothered his father to death with an orange blanket, he described it to detectives as a “mercy killing,” prosecutors said.

Now, the Batavia man will spend more than a decade in prison.

Pelfrey was sentenced Thursday in Clermont County Common Pleas Court to a minimum of 11 years. However, he could serve up to 16 ½ years under a state law allowing the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to extend sentences based on an inmate’s conduct.

He pleaded guilty in April to involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and theft of a credit card, court records show. A grand jury indicted Pelfrey in December on counts including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

On Nov. 24, 2023, Batavia police responded to Pelfrey’s residence after he called 911 and reported that he found his father dead when he arrived home from playing bingo, prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they determined that 60-year-old Dewayne Pelfrey was beyond medical intervention, initially believing the elder Pelfrey died of natural causes.

Two days after Zane Pelfrey reported his father’s death, his roommates told police he’d been talking about killing his dad for several weeks, prosecutors said, adding that he admitted to his roommates that he “ended it” for his father.

Prosecutors said the roommates later told detectives that after the killing, Zane Pelfrey took his dad’s credit card, went to UDF to withdraw money and was disappointed the account only contained $30 since he expected $2,100 to be available.

That all happened before he called 911.

The roommates also opened up about an incident that happened weeks before, in which they believed they walked in on the younger Pelfrey trying to smother his father, according to prosecutors.

When Zane Pelfrey was interviewed by detectives, he denied causing his father’s death or saying that he had anything to do with it but eventually confessed to the killing.

He admitted to smothering his father for two to three minutes, indicating that the older Pelfrey awoke to his son trying to suffocate him and reacted defensively, prosecutors said.

The injuries observed on Dewayne Pelfrey during an autopsy were consistent with how the younger Pelfrey described smothering his father.

Dewayne Pelfrey suffered from multiple medical issues that “prevented him from being able to protect himself from his own son,” said Lara Baron-Allen, an assistant Clermont County prosecutor.

“The reality is, your honor, the defendant wanted to and did, in fact, play God,” Baron-Allen told Judge Kevin Miles.

In a sentencing memo filed in anticipation of Thursday’s hearing, Zane Pelfrey’s attorney pointed to his limited criminal history before his November arrest, adding that he took responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty.

"Mr. Pelfrey feels immense grief in knowing that there is nothing he can do to bring his father back and he has to live with that punishment every single day for the rest of his life," his attorney wrote, adding that he loved his father and despised seeing him sick.

“I’d like to apologize to my family and the court and my children for the decisions and the judgment I made that has led to today,” Zane Pelfrey told the judge.

However, prosecutors argued the fact that Zane Pelfrey went immediately after the killing to withdraw money from his father’s bank account demonstrates that he had no remorse for his actions.

“Today, you stand before the court and say you’re sorry,” Miles told Zane Pelfrey, agreeing with the probation department’s finding that he lacks genuine remorse. “I don’t know what you’re sorry for because you’ve indicated basically that you didn’t do anything.”

“Mr. Pelfrey, the damage you’ve done, certainly the damage to your family, is incalculable,” Miles added.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Clermont County man gets prison for smothering dad with blanket