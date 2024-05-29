Batavia man accused of reckless endangerment after alleged gunfire exchange with deputy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 81-year-old Batavia man was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and menacing a police officer after allegedly shooting at a Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy in Batavia early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Around 3:51 a.m., dispatch received a call regarding an alleged burglary at Gregory Poole’s residence on Lewiston Road. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy approached the home and confronted Poole outside of it.

Authorities said the deputy identified himself and Poole allegedly fired a gun shot at him. While the deputy returned fire and continued identifying himself, Poole allegedly continued to fire at the deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

During the exchange of gunfire, the deputy found a position of cover and waited for backup.

When a second deputy arrived on the scene, Poole was taken into custody without further incident, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was struck by the gunfire and no injuries were sustained from the gunshots.

Authorities said Poole was taken to United Memorial Medical Center for injuries unrelated to the alleged exchange of gunfire. Poole’s injuries were believed to have been sustained during a struggle with the burglary suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said they conducted an area search, but the burglary suspect was not located and is believed to have fled the scene before the deputies’ initial arrival.

Poole was released from the hospital, charged and arraigned in the Genesee County Centralized Arraignment Part Court. He was released on his own recognizance and is directed to appear in Batavia Town Court on June 11.

The alleged burglary incident along with the alleged gunfire exchange are both ongoing active investigations. No further details were released by the sheriff’s office.

Katie Skoog joined the News 4 team in April 2024.

