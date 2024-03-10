Batavia Downs evacuated Saturday, heavy police presence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Downs was evacuated around late Saturday night amidst a heavy police presence.

The casino has since re-opened. An ambulance was also seen outside of the casino.

News 4 is working to learn more details about what happened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

