Bastrop Police: Man found ‘unresponsive’ after rescuing son from water at Fisherman’s Park

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A man is dead rescuing his son from the water at Fisherman’s Park on Friday, the Bastrop Police Department said on social media.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, BPD officers responded to the park for a report of an “unresponsive male in the water.”

According to police, the man’s son “was struggling in the water,” and he then jumped in to rescue his son. Police said the son was rescued, but the man was later pronounced dead.

The man was not identified by police Friday, as the next of kin was being notified, according to BPD.

The incident remained under investigation Friday.

