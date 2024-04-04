Bassett, ONC BOCES to offer nursing certification program

Apr. 4—Bassett Healthcare Network's A.O. Fox Hospital and Otsego Northern Catskills Board of Cooperative Educational Services have announced in a media release, a new partnership that will bring BOCES's practical nursing certification program to the hospital.

The comprehensive 10-month program is designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to provide nursing care in various healthcare settings, the release said. The curriculum will cover nursing fundamentals, anatomy and physiology, pharmacology, growth and development, maternity and pediatrics and other essential areas.

"There is no better place to learn the essential skills and gain the experience necessary for a career in nursing than in a hospital setting," Dr. Joan R. MacDonald, chief nursing officer, vice president of patient care services and operations at A.O. Fox Hospital, said in the release. "We are very excited to launch this program with ONC BOCES to prepare aspiring practical nurses for rewarding careers in healthcare."

Applications are being accepted for the next session that is scheduled to start in August, the release said. ONC BOCES and A.O. Fox Hospital are prepared to accept an entering class of 30 or more students. Scholarships and financial aid may be available for eligible candidates.

"ONC BOCES is thrilled to offer this pathway into the nursing profession," Catherine Huber, district superintendent at ONC BOCES, said in the release. "Our partnership with Bassett Healthcare Network allows students to learn in a dynamic clinical setting, providing invaluable hands-on experience alongside expert healthcare staff and instructors."

Dr. Angela Belmont, senior vice president, chief nursing executive for Bassett Healthcare Network said in the release that the network is "very excited to partner with ONC BOCES. As we support them through the educational process they will provide a pipeline of employment candidates for Bassett Healthcare Network. We are investing in our future and assisting to increase the health care workforce. It's a win-win situation."

Bassett Healthcare Network is hiring for clinical positions in locations across its eight-county network, including A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, A.O. Fox Nursing Home, A.O. Fox Hospital — Tri-Town Campus in Sidney, Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Little Falls Hospital, O'Connor Hospital in Delhi, Valley Health Services and Valley Residential Services in Herkimer, clinics and school-based health centers, the release said.

To learn more about the ONC BOCES Practical Nursing Program and to apply, visit oncboces.org/PracticalNursingProgram or contact the ONC BOCES Adult Education Office by emailing adulted@oncboces.org or calling 607-286-7715 ext. 2407.