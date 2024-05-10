Bassett drug bust leads to man charged with multiple felonies

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been arrested on several drug distribution charges after a drug bust in Bassett on May 9.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, deputies served a warrant at a home in the 400 block of Fairmont Drive. During the search, authorities allegedly discovered suspected methamphetamine and illegally possessed prescription pills and cash.

The sheriff’s office said the drugs were sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

45-year-old Jason Wayne Greer was arrested on charges of Possession of Schedule I or II drugs with the intent to distribute (methamphetamine).

He is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information on this investigation or narcotics trafficking in your community, to call (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

