Bass Pro Shops announces plans for first Pittsburgh-area location

Bass Pro Shops plans to bring a store to the Pittsburgh area.

In a news release, the sporting goods retailer said the store will open at Newbury Market in South Fayette Township. It’ll be the company’s third location in all of Pennsylvania and the first store in the western part of the state.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to serve the sportsmen and women in the Pittsburgh area, with genuine friendly, expert service and to help outfit them for adventures as they enjoy Pennsylvania’s great outdoors,” said Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops founder.

The 100,000-square-foot two-level Outdoor World store will feature a unique custom design that serves as a tribute to the sporting heritage of the region.

In addition to selling hunting gear, fishing gear and equipment for outdoor adventures, the store will also have a gift and nature center that sells “outdoor-themed” items.

The store is set to open in 2026.

