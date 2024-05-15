Bass Pro Drive in Altoona will be closed by the outlet mall. See when and where to detour:

There will be a road detour around the Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona due to construction later this month, affecting access to businesses in the area.

The city announced in a news release that a section of Bass Pro Drive Northwest, from south of the access to Fairfield Inn & Suites to the west roundabout, will be closed starting May 28. The closure will impact direct access to the outlet mall and other businesses in the area along Bass Pro Drive.

Part of Bass Pro Drive will be closed in Altoona starting May 28 for construction. The official detour will go around the outlet mall, and the closure is expected to last at least a month.

The detour will follow Prairie Fire Northwest, Tallgrass Parkway Northwest and Adventureland Drive.

The road closure is expected to begin May 28 and last at least one month. Updates will be available on the city website.

