Get your baskets ready for these Easter egg hunts around the OKC metro

Numerous Oklahoma City area churches are hosting Easter egg hunts and other holiday-related activities in the coming days and week. Here is a list of several egg hunts and activities planned in the Oklahoma City metro area. The events are free, unless otherwise noted.

Acts 2 United Methodist Church, 4848 W Covell Road, Edmond, Easter Jam, 4 to 6 p.m. March 24, family games, singing and learning the meaning of Easter. Registration/Information: https://acts2umc.org/announcements/easter-jam/.

St. Luke's Methodist Church, 900 N Sooner Road, Edmond, All Church Easter Egg Hunts, 9 a.m. to noon March 30, face painting, Easter bunny, food trucks, egg hunts begin at 9 and 11 a.m. Information: https://stlukesokc.org/event/easter-egg-hunt/.

First Baptist Church of Bethany, Egg Fest at Eldon Lyon Park, 7400 NW 36, Bethany, 10 a.m. to noon March 30, inflatables, food trucks, egg hunts, geared for children fifth grade and younger. Information: 405-789-3312.

Chisholm Creek Baptist Church, 17600 N Western, Edmond, Community Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. March 30, crafts, egg hunts, inflatables. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ChisholmCreekBaptist/.

Victory Church, 4300 N MacArthur Blvd, Warr Acres, Easter Family Event, 5:15 p.m. March 30, inflatables, face painting, petting zoo, food. Victory Church-Edmond, 1515 N Kelly, Edmond, Easter Egg Hunt, 5:30 p.m. March 30. Information: https://victory.church/easter/.

Discovery Church, The Great Egg Hunt, Yukon High School, 1777 S Yukon Parkway, Yukon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 30, face painting, inflatables, costumed characters, egg hunts divided by age, plus an area for children with special needs. Information: https://discoveryokc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1960554.

Council Road Baptist Church, Easter Family Fun Day, 7903 NW 30, Bethany, 10 a.m. to noon March 30, games, petting zoo, snow cones, age-divided egg hunts plus sensory-friendly adaptive hunt, geared for families with children fifth grade and younger. Information: https://www.councilroad.church/.

Exchange Avenue Baptist Church, Easter Weekend Block Party at Wheeler Ferris Wheel, 1701 S Western, 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 30. Games, snacks, inflatables, egg hunt at 10:45 a.m. Parking is available on location. Information: http://exchangeokc.org/events.

Other activities

Henderson Hills Baptist Church, 1200 E Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Edmond, Jerusalem Market, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. March 27, hosted by church's HillsideKids, children explore immersion experience of a Jerusalem market, worship time at 7 p.m. Information: https://www.hhbc.com/events.

