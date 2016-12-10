These baskets are perfect for people who want to shop in solitude

If your favorite phrase is "No thanks, I'm just looking," then these are the shopping baskets for you.

Innisfree, a Korean beauty store, allows patrons to choose between two baskets before they begin to shop: one that signals "I need help" and one that signals that no assistance is necessary.

A photo of the baskets was posted to Reddit Thursday by user hand_ and met with much applause, especially from people who'd prefer a solitary shopping experience in a store with notoriously proactive customer service.

"An introvert's dream," one commenter wrote.

"This is a great idea. I don't know why but when I'm a approached by a retail person I usually end up leaving the store," said another user.

Still, several Redditors were quick to point out the potential issues with the two-basket system. "Can you imagine the scenario when a customer changes their mind?" one commenter said. "'I'm sorry sir but you choose the green colored cart, I can't help you.'"

Also, what if they run out of green baskets?

Still, for those shoppers among us who just want to browse face masks in peace, it's a potentially comforting system. And if a green-basketer suddenly needs to ask a question? Better hope there are some orange ones left.

