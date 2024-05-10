Basin student named one of 2024 Presidential Scholars

May 10—ODESSA — Odessa High School student Jacob Scrupps was one of 161 high school seniors named 2024 United States Presidential Scholars and one of five Washington students who received the honor, according to a Thursday announcement from the U.S. Department of Education.

According to the announcement, Scrupps received the honor for accomplishments in academics in the field of Career and Technical Education.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona commented on the award in the statement.

"The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best of our nation's schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country," he said. "On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others, and embrace opportunities to lead."

According to the announcement, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on academic success, excellence in the arts and technical education, through essays, school evaluations and transcripts, and based on a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,700 candidates qualified for the 2024 awards, the statement said. The qualification is determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

Bellevue's Kosha Upadhyay, Centerville's Lexi J. Molnar, Kennewick's Ashwin Joshi and Lakewoods Siddhartha Dylan Pant also represent Washington in the Presidential Scholar listing.