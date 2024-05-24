Basil to give away 4 vehicles to vets, first responders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four vehicles are being given away in this year’s “Vehicles For Vets and First Responders” event.

For the eighth year, Basil is teaming up with the Veterans One-Stop Center of Western New York. Together, they’re giving two vehicles to two first responders, and another two to a pair of military veterans.

Starting on Memorial Day and lasting through Sept. 6, veterans, active service members and first responders can be nominated to win a brand-new vehicle. Twenty random finalists will be invited to Buffalo Riverworks on Sept. 20, with a random selection of the four winners taking place there.

While “Vehicles For Vets and First Responders” is taking place, Basil will make a donation to the Veterans One-Stop Center for every vehicle sold. Over the promotion’s history, more than $250,000 has been raised for the center.

After the promotion begins, you can nominate someone here. Donations to the Veterans One-Stop Center are accepted here.

