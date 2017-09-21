Basically The Entire Health Care System Hates The New Obamacare Repeal Bill

The latest Senate Republican attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act and enact sweeping reforms to the American health care system has generated intense opposition from the very health care providers, patient groups and insurance companies that would be forced to adapt to the changes envisioned by the legislation.

The bill, sponsored by GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, would undo most of the Affordable Care Act and radically refashion the Medicaid program by shrinking the budgets for federal health care programs and turning over the remaining money to states, which would have to devise their own new health care systems.

The bill also undermines the Affordable Care Act’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions. The results would be millions fewer people with health coverage. The Senate is slated to vote on the bill next week.

The health care sector is, to put it mildly, not interested. The following are excerpts from statements issued by virtually every major organization representing the interests of the health care system and its patients.

American Medical Association

“On behalf of the physician and medical student members of the American Medical Association (AMA), I am writing to express our opposition to the Cassidy-Graham-Heller-Johnson Amendment to H.R. 1628, the ‘American Health Care Act of 2017.’ We also urge the Senate to reject any other legislative efforts that would jeopardize health insurance coverage for tens of millions of Americans.”

[Letter to Senate leaders]

American Academy of Family Physicians

American Academy of Pediatrics

American College of Physicians

American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

American Osteopathic Association

American Psychiatric Association

“The undersigned organizations are concerned with the proposal introduced today by Senators Cassidy and Graham, which we believe will have a negative impact on affordable coverage for patients across our nation. We would note that a similar proposal was put forth by these two Senators in July. Based on our analysis, the revised proposal may actually be worse than the original.

“Our organizations, which represent over 560,000 physicians, oppose the new Graham-Cassidy bill and its approach to reforming our health care system. The proposal fails to protect the health care coverage and consumer protections available under current law. Additionally, it would create a health care system built on state-by-state variability that would exacerbate inequities in coverage and most likely place millions of vulnerable individuals at risk of losing their health care coverage.”

[Letter to Senate leaders]

American College of Physicians

“We believe that the substantial cuts to Medicaid authorized by this legislation would cause a significant increase in the number of uninsured patients and that it would undermine essential benefits provided for patients insured under current law. We urge you to set aside this legislation and instead allow the Senate to consider any improvements to the ACA, through a more deliberative process of regular order, in which hearings are held to solicit the advice of health care experts and stakeholders, with any such improvements considered in a bipartisan manner in which both parties may offer amendments.”

[Letter to Senate leaders]

National Council for Behavioral Health

“Last week, the ugly health care debate reared its head again on Capitol Hill with the introduction of a new bill by Senators Graham (R-SC), Cassidy (R-LA), Heller (R-NV) and Johnson (R-WI) to drastically cut Medicaid and other federal health funds to states.

“This bill may go by a different name than previous efforts to reshape the health care system, but it maintains ― and even worsens ― the devastating provisions from those bills that led to a massive constituent outcry earlier this summer. It’s the same pig with different lipstick.”

[Press release]

American Hospital Association

“We believe that coverage could be at risk for tens of millions of Americans under the Graham-Cassidy proposal. We continue to urge senators to work in a bipartisan manner to address the challenges facing our health care system.

“This proposal would erode key protections for patients and consumers and does nothing to stabilize the insurance market now or in the long term. In addition, the block grant to provide support for the expansion population expires in 2026, thereby eliminating coverage for millions of Americans.