Baseus power banks recalled after dozens of fires, 13 burn injuries

About 132,000 Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks sold online are being recalled after 171 reports of the lithium-ion batteries inside overheating.

Those reports include 132 incidents of bulging or swelling batteries and 39 involving fires, resulting in 13 burn injuries and about $20,000 in property damage, according to a notice posted Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled power banks came in white, black, light blue and light pink, and have magnetic sides that attach to mobile phones.

The recalled units have model numbers PPCXM06 or PPCXW06 on their magnetic side, and 20W on the non-magnetic side.

Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks are being recalled after 171 reports of the lithium-ion batteries inside overheating. / Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Made in China and imported by Shenzhen Baseus Technology Co., the recalled units were sold by AliExpress.com, Amazon.com and Baseus.com from April 2022 through April 2024 for between $18 and $55.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled power banks and to contact Baseus for a full refund with proof of purchase, or to receive $36 without proof of purchase. Baseus and Amazon are notifying known purchasers directly, the notice said.

People should not throw the recalled battery in the trash, but should instead follow the rules established by their local recycling center for damaged, defective or recalled lithium batteries, as they need to be handled differently.

Refund requests can be submitted here. Those with questions can call Baseus at (855) 215-5824 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern, the company said.

Homeowners enlist "Squatter Hunter" to get back their homes

New York incumbent Jamaal Bowman loses fierce congressional primary race

Man flies to Florida to attack gamer with hammer after online dispute, police say