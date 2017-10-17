Baseball - Yankees beat Astros 8-1 to cut ALCS deficit to 2-1

- Home runs from Todd Frazier and rookie sensation Aaron Judge powered the New York Yankees to an 8-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday and back into their American League Championship. After dropping the first two games in Houston, New York bounced back to win at Yankee Stadium and cut the best-of-seven series deficit to 2-1. Frazier blasted a two-out, three-run homer off Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton in the bottom of the second inning. Then Judge broke out of his playoff slump with a two-out, three-run homer off Astros relief pitcher Charlie Morton in a five-run fourth inning. Yankees starter CC Sabathia pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out five. Houston's only run was a bases-loaded walk by Alex Bregman in the ninth inning.





AFP