Baseball - Umpire suing MLB among All-Star Game officials

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 04: MLB umpires Angel Hernandez, Lance Barksdale, John Tumpane and Ted Barrett huddle before the game between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at the Oakland Coliseum on April 4, 2017 in Oakland, California. The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim defeated the Oakland Athletics 7-6. Jason O. Watson/Getty Images/AFPOAKLAND, CA - APRIL 04: MLB umpires Angel Hernandez, Lance Barksdale, John Tumpane and Ted Barrett huddle before the game between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at the Oakland Coliseum on April 4, 2017 in Oakland, California. The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim defeated the Oakland Athletics 7-6. Jason O. Watson/Getty Images/AFP (AFP Photo/Jason O. Watson)

- Angel Hernandez, who sued Major League Baseball this week alleging race discrimination, was named as one of the umpires for next week's All-Star Game in Miami. Hernandez will serve as a first-base umpire on an officiating crew headed by Joe West, who was behind the plate for the 2005 All-Star Game. West, who also worked the Midsummer Classic in 1987, became the third umpire in history to work his 5,000th career game in June. Hernandez, an umpire in the major leagues since 1993, claims in his lawsuit filed in US District Court in Cincinnati that MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre purposely kept him from working World Series games in the last decade and from being promoted to a crew chief. The suit alleges violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Ohio state law. MLB spokesman Michael Teevan declined comment when the suit was filed on Monday.





AFP