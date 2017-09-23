    This Baseball Team Learned There's A Wrong Way To Celebrate Japanese Culture

    Carla Herreria
    The San Jose Giants, a farm team for the San Francisco Giants, was forced to apologize earlier this month after it shared a tone-deaf tweet to celebrate its annual Japanese Heritage Night.

    The tweet, a GIF that has since been deleted, featured three of the minor league players wearing traditional yukata-style bathrobes, with one person doing karate-like kicks, another fanning himself and a third bowing while wearing a rice farmer hat, The Mercury News reported.

    After seeing the tweet, some Giants fans complained to the team, calling the tweet insensitive, offensive and racist.