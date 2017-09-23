This Baseball Team Learned There's A Wrong Way To Celebrate Japanese Culture

The San Jose Giants, a farm team for the San Francisco Giants, was forced to apologize earlier this month after it shared a tone-deaf tweet to celebrate its annual Japanese Heritage Night.

The tweet, a GIF that has since been deleted, featured three of the minor league players wearing traditional yukata-style bathrobes, with one person doing karate-like kicks, another fanning himself and a third bowing while wearing a rice farmer hat, The Mercury News reported.

After seeing the tweet, some Giants fans complained to the team, calling the tweet insensitive, offensive and racist.

UPDATE San Jose Giants apologize for 'tone deaf' tweet about Japanese Heritage Night @SJGiantshttps://t.co/FS8jUbwaHspic.twitter.com/RqC2RqVa9Q — Mercury News (@mercnews) September 6, 2017

Wtf is wrong with u guys? Take this down, it's incredibly offensive and racist — ks (@_lvmbs_) September 6, 2017

This is super racist and tacky. — Sharyn (@seveneleven808) September 6, 2017