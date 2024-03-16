Baseball team helps clean up Rossville tornado damage

ROSSVILLE (KSNT) – A Rossville woman is grateful for her tight-knit community after a devastating loss.

Wednesday night, two EF-2 tornadoes touched down in Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties. The one that hit Katie Mitchell’s property just outside of Rossville left her shop barely standing.

“I still haven’t caught my breath,” Mitchell said. “There’s moments where I’m like, oh my gosh. Like, you wake up and you’re like, did that really happen? But then you realize we’re all OK. Everybody’s OK, we’re safe, the community’s safe.”

The next day, friends, family and even strangers showed up to pick up debris that was scattered for miles. Camden Horak, a senior at Rossville High School and most his baseball team were among the many of community members who helped clean up scattered debris.

He told 27 News this spring break is was all about giving back.

“I mean it’s pretty special, our community,” Horak said. “We rallied immediately. So many people that probably didn’t even know the homeowners that were just out there helping. It’s pretty awesome.”

Mitchell told 27 News the emotions are still very high after the disaster, but she feels blessed to have the help of the community to get through this difficult time. Thankfully, the storm missed her house completely, but tonight she doesn’t know if she’ll be able to rebuild the shop.

