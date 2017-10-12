Baseball - Taylor's grand slam powers Nationals over Cubs

- Washington's Michael A. Taylor smashed a grand slam home run in the eighth inning as the Nationals kept their Major League Baseball playoff title hopes alive Wednesday by defeating the Chicago Cubs 5-0. The Nationals leveled their best-of-five National League Division Series matchup with the defending World Series champion Cubs at 2-2, setting up a deciding game Thursday at Washington. The winner will advance to a best-of-seven National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers that begins Saturday. Taylor's first career playoff homer was the first playoff grand slam in Nationals history. Washington took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Trea Turner doubled to left field, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a fielding error by Cubs shortstop Addison Russell. The Nats then broke the game open in the eighth inning Taylor lofted a homer over the wall in right-centerfield to clear the bases.





AFP