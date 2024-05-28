Baseball-sized hail? Severe storms predicted for Big Country and Concho Valley Tuesday

Severe storms are expected to sweep the Big Country and Concho Valley this afternoon and could bring baseball-sized hail in their wake.

The severe thunderstorms could continue well into the evening, according to the National Weather Service, with the possibility of "very large hail, damaging winds perhaps up to hurricane force, isolated tornadoes, and very heavy rainfall."

The National Weather Service has issued a warning for the Big Country, which includes the possibility of hail, an isolated tornado, and damaging winds Tuesday.

'Isolated tornado is absolutely possible'

Just after 6a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo issued a detailed warning on their social media page.

Forecasters noted that they expected storms to develop after 4p.m. "with very large hail (larger than golf balls and probably more like baseballs)."

They also stressed that "an isolated tornado is absolutely possible."

As Abilene and San Angelo hit the evening hours, the storms will likely increase in coverage and could develop into a Texas squall line. Squalls are lines of storms with accompanying high wind and heavy rain.

The Big Country could also see damaging winds as well with some gusts near 80 miles per hour, which is higher than the average hurricane wind speed.

Multiple storms could merge, with a likelihood of producing heavy rainfall of more than 2-4 inches of rain. Flash flooding could therefore become a major threat as rain continues into this evening.

The threat of flash flooding covers a wide area, extending from the Texas panhandle to the western Gulf Coast.

Forecasters predict that the heavy rain and severe weather should decrease overnight as the storms slide across eastern Texas.

The National Weather Service encourages all Texans to be prepared and stay vigilant.

Stick with The Reporter-News to stay informed of all developing storms.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Baseball-sized hail? Severe storms predicted for Big Country today