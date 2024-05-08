Baseball-size hail, tornadoes possible tonight in Bloomington, surrounding area

A map from the National Weather Service shows a threat of severe weather for much of Indiana this afternoon and evening.

Bad weather is on the way: The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is warning of risk for tornadoes and hail of up to 2.5 inches in diameter across much of Indiana including Bedford, Ellettsville and Bloomington. A tornado watch was issued at 2:25 p.m. that lasts until midnight for Monroe, Greene, Lawrence, Morgan and Owen counties.

The NWS in Indianapolis also reported a slight risk for wind gusts of up to 70 mph, but a low risk of localized flooding for today.

"All modes of severe weather are possible," said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the NWS in Indianapolis.

He said at about 2 p.m. that a warm, unstable air mass over Illinois was just beginning to develop a typical springtime thunderstorm system, which will move across Indiana from 4 to 8 p.m.

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for counties including Monroe because of elevated risks for tornadoes, hail, damaging wind and lightning.

“A greater risk for severe thunderstorms, including all hazards listed above, will develop mid-afternoon through the evening,” the NWS said.

On Facebook, the service said the main threats are “large hail, possibly greater than 2 inches and damaging winds,” though the highest risk for tornadoes is in the state’s north and east.

The weather service urged people to quickly move to their basements when sheltering from a tornado and to not go outside: “No place outside is safe from a tornado,” the service said.

“If you have no basement, move to an interior room with no windows,” the NWS said. “Exterior rooms and rooms with windows do not protect you.”

The NWS urged people in mobile homes to seek alternative shelter and try to stay with friends or family who live in a sturdy building.

“Your last resort is to lie low and flat on your stomach with your hands over your head in a ditch or ravine,” the NWS said.

Tips for people who live in a university dormitory:

Go to the lowest possible floor and into a central room.

Crouch under an indoor stairwell or in an interior windowless hallway.

Cover your head and neck to protect yourself from falling debris.

For more safety information, visit weather.gov/tornado.

The weather service warned of more risk for severe storms on Wednesday, again with damaging winds, hail and tornadoes possible.

“The greatest potential for severe weather on Wednesday will be in the evening/overnight,” the NWS said. “Repeated rounds of rainfall may allow river flooding to redevelop along with localized flash flooding as well.”

Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington, Ellettsville under threat of tornadoes, giant hail