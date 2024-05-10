Baseball-size hail hits Central Texas during severe storms. Here's what it looks like

Severe thunderstorms brought baseball-size hail to Central Texas on Thursday night.

The National Weather Service warned of large hail and damaging winds, which were expected to hit the Austin area at about 7 p.m. Thursday before continuing southeast, meteorologist Jason Runyen said.

The weather service also issued several tornado watches and warnings, including a warning for the San Marcos, Kyle and Redwood areas until 8:45 p.m. CT.

Here's a look at what folks shared on X, formerly Twitter:

Softball-size hail destroys windshield in Dripping Springs

Watch @MatthewCappucci lose his windshield in tennis ball-sized hail in realtime.



(@NWSSanAntonio — it is indeed hailing massively west of Dripping Springs.) pic.twitter.com/ztWCFKhLhL — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) May 10, 2024

Meteorologist @MatthewCappucci just lost his windshield in SOFTBALL-sized hail (4.2 inches across) west of Dripping Springs, Texas: pic.twitter.com/v51qgIkAqP — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) May 10, 2024

'Oh my god': Hailstorm hits San Marcos

San Marcos. 5 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/3LBxmu9cGQ — Chris Yndo (@ChrisYndo) May 10, 2024

'Destructive hail' the size of a baseball in Johnson City

Another destructive hail event in the Hill Country tonight. #severeweather #texas #txwx



📸: Brad Sawyer | Johnson City pic.twitter.com/1oyK9LfN95 — Kristen Currie (@KristenCurrieTV) May 10, 2024

Hail falls on minivan in Sherman

Large hail, strong winds strand drivers at Wimberley gas station

Golf ball-size hail in Johnson City shown next to a quarter for scale

Supercells in Texas seen from space

Visible satellite loop of supercells in Texas tonight which produced up to softball sized hail. Cloud tops with these storms have reached 50,000-60,000 feet. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/ACXPKgIo5H — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) May 10, 2024

Sound of hail captured on video

The sound of hail hitting windows is sickening. I didn’t even record during the worst of it (for fear of the window shattering).



Thankfully the windows held up. Sure hope that’s also true of the cars. 😬 pic.twitter.com/0lBPqiozcY — David Barnard (@drbarnard) May 10, 2024

5-inch hail found in Johnson City

5 inch hailstone @SimonStormRider and I measured in Johnson City, TX at approximately 7:50 PM CDT. @NWSSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/XKOf2mNjT0 — Juston Drake (@JustonStrmRider) May 10, 2024

Large hail is seen in Henly

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Baseball-size hail hits Central Texas. See photos, videos shared on X