Baseball-size hail hits Central Texas during severe storms. Here's what it looks like

Robbie Farias, Austin American-Statesman
·2 min read

Severe thunderstorms brought baseball-size hail to Central Texas on Thursday night.

The National Weather Service warned of large hail and damaging winds, which were expected to hit the Austin area at about 7 p.m. Thursday before continuing southeast, meteorologist Jason Runyen said.

The weather service also issued several tornado watches and warnings, including a warning for the San Marcos, Kyle and Redwood areas until 8:45 p.m. CT.

Here's a look at what folks shared on X, formerly Twitter:

Softball-size hail destroys windshield in Dripping Springs

'Oh my god': Hailstorm hits San Marcos

'Destructive hail' the size of a baseball in Johnson City

Hail falls on minivan in Sherman

Large hail, strong winds strand drivers at Wimberley gas station

Golf ball-size hail in Johnson City shown next to a quarter for scale

Supercells in Texas seen from space

Sound of hail captured on video

5-inch hail found in Johnson City

Large hail is seen in Henly

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Baseball-size hail hits Central Texas. See photos, videos shared on X