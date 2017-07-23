Baseball - Sandoval back in Giants fold with minor-league deal

- Pablo Sandoval was officially back in the San Francisco Giants fold after signing a minor-league contract on Saturday. The 30-year-old Venezuelan slugger spent his first seven Major League Baseball seasons in San Francisco from 2008-2014, winning World Series titles with the Giants in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Sandoval signed a five-year, $95 million-contract with Boston after the 2014 season, but was released by the Red Sox on Wednesday when he did not report after being designated for assignment. "I have always loved and appreciated the Giants organization, my Giants teammates and the fans of San Francisco," Sandoval said in a statement. "I have so many great memories and I want to thank the organization for giving me another chance to come back here."





AFP