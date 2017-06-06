Baseball player dodges broken bat to make insane barehanded play

The Korean Baseball Organization is a very fun baseball league to watch. If you don't believe me, please watch this glorious compilation of bat flips, a very insanely fun aspect of baseball that the MLB is not fun enough to embrace.

SEE ALSO: Poor guy strikes out in the most embarrassing way possible

Please watch now as Hanwha Eagles third baseman Gwang-Min Song makes the play of the year so far at the hot corner.

A very nifty and instinctual play by 3B Gwang-Min Song (Hanwha Eagles) last week. #KBO pic.twitter.com/QzVHjJHv6b — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) June 5, 2017

Watch it again. And again. And again.

Song displays incredible concentration as the ball actually ricochets off the piece of the bat that is flying towards him, and still manages to not only catch the ball, but make the out at first.

There is only one proper reaction to that. And it's this:

View photos You would get a pitch thrown at your head in every subsequent at-bat if you tried this in the MLB More

Thank you, KBO. Never change.