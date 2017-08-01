Baseball - Once-loathed Bartman gets Cubs championship ring

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: A Cleveland Indians fan holds a sign depicting Steve Bartman prior to Game Seven of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. Jason Miller/Getty Images/AFPCLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: A Cleveland Indians fan holds a sign depicting Steve Bartman prior to Game Seven of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. Jason Miller/Getty Images/AFP (AFP Photo/Jason Miller)

- Steve Bartman, the Chicago Cubs supporter ostracized after a 2003 playoff incident interfering with a potential catch, received a World Series championship ring Monday from the Major League Baseball club. Bartman was loathed as part of the "cursed" Cubs, when the Cubs, who led the game 3-0 and the best-of-seven series 3-2, went on to lose the game and dropped the series to the Florida Marlins in seven games. Last year, the Cubs won the World Series for the first time since 1908, providing the chance for the Cubs to repay Bartman. "I am relieved and hopeful that the saga of the 2003 foul ball incident surrounding my family and me is finally over," Bartman said in a statement. "Although I do not consider myself worthy of such an honor, I am deeply moved and sincerely grateful to receive an official Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series championship ring."





AFP