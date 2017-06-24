Baseball - Japan's Tanaka gets better of Darvish in MLB clash

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 23: Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Adam Hunger/Getty Images/AFPNEW YORK, NY - JUNE 23: Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Adam Hunger/Getty Images/AFP (AFP Photo/Adam Hunger)

- Masahiro Tanaka pitched eight scoreless innings and Yu Davish fanned 10 batters as the New York Yankees beat Texas 2-1 in the first Major League Baseball showdown between the two Japanese aces. Tanaka got help from batter Ronald Torreyes as he delivered the game-winning hit by singling with two outs in the bottom of the 10th for the Yankees in Friday's game at Yankee Stadium. Darvish and Tanaka had opposed each other four times in Japan, and in the last meeting on July 2011, when both pitchers went the distance. "Everything," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of what was working for Tanaka. "They were two brilliant Japanese pitchers that had faced off before, been stars in the Japanese league and they're stars here," Texas manager Jeff Banister said.





AFP