Baseball Capsules

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Napoli and Joey Gallo homered, and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Friday night for their 10th straight victory.

Nick Martinez (1-2) gave up one unearned run and four hits over five innings, ending an 11-start winless streak that dated to Aug. 5, 2015. Matt Bush earned his fifth save in six chances, striking out Alex Avila with runners on the corners and two outs.

Daniel Norris (2-3) allowed five runs and seven hits while striking out eight over 5 2/3 innings.

DODGERS 7, MARLINS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Wood pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings for his third straight start without allowing a run, and Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor and Brett Eibner homered to lead the Dodgers to a victory over the Miami Marlins in a game that saw benches empty in the ninth.

Wood (5-0) held the Marlins to six hits while walking two and striking out four. He extended his scoreless innings streak to 20 1/3 innings — spanning three-plus starts.

Benches and bullpens emptied in the top of the ninth when Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling threw behind the back of Miami's Giancarlo Stanton, one inning after Marlins reliever AJ Ramos hit Eibner with a pitch following Bellinger's two-run homer. Stripling, Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren and Marlins manager Don Mattingly were all ejected. Geren and a heated Mattingly had to be pulled apart during the players' scrum in the middle of the field.

Taylor hit a solo home run in the third and Eibner, just called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, hit a two-run homer in fourth against Miami right-hander Justin Nicolino (1-1).

RAYS 5, YANKEES 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Evan Longoria got four hits, including a tiebreaking single off Tyler Clippard (0-2) in the eighth inning.

Danny Farquhar (2-1) induced an inning-ending double play from Aaron Judge in the eighth, and Alex Colome got three outs for his 11th save.

Matt Holliday tied it at 4 on a two-run homer in the eighth off Ryne Stanek.

BREWERS 6, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Jett Bandy and Domingo Santana hit two-run singles to lead Milwaukee.

On an afternoon with a 46-degree temperature and 37 wind-chill at the start, Bandy walked and scored on Orlando Arcia's bases-loaded infield single for a 4-3 lead in the fifth. The game was delayed 1 hour, 59 minutes in the top of the sixth, and Santana boosted the lead with his single just after the delay.

Arcia had three hits and an RBI single off Mike Montgomery (0-3) as the NL Central leaders won for the 10th time in 12 games.

Chicago dropped to 21-20 as Cubs pitchers walked 10.

Wily Peralta (5-2) struck out five over two scoreless innings, and Carlos Torres worked the ninth for his first save.

PHILLIES 7, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeremy Hellickson (5-1) allowed two runs — one earned — and two hits over six innings, then left after grabbing his right side while running out an RBI double in the seventh. Philadelphia which ended a four-game losing streak, had lost 15 of its previous 18.

Maikel Franco and Freddy Galvis had two hits each for the Phillies, and Cameron Rupp hit a three-run homer in the ninth.

Trevor Williams (2-3) gave up allowed three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings

METS 3, ANGELS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom (3-1) dominated until dealing with a torn callous on the ring finger of his throwing hand in the seventh, then escaped a no-out, bases-loaded jam that inning to help New York avoid what would have been its first eight-game skid since losing 11 straight in 2004.

After multiple visits by Mets coaches and a trainer, DeGrom survived the seventh with a strikeout, a juggling catch by shortstop Jose Reyes on Ben Revere's bloop into short left and Cameron Maybin's flyout. Jerry Blevins got two outs in his major league-leading 25th appearance, Paul Sewald recorded an out in the eighth and Addison Reed pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Ricky Nolasco (2-3) allowed two runs, one earned, over six innings. Los Angeles had won four straight.

Michael Conforto led off the seventh with his team-high 11th homer.

ROCKIES 12, REDS 6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Alexi Amarista hit a three-run homer off Lisalverto Bonilla (0-2) and a run-scoring single during Colorado's eight-run, sixth-inning rally. The Rockies lead the NL in wins at 27-16, their best mark through 43 games.