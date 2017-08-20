Baseball Capsules

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Austin hit a three-run home run, Todd Frazier added a solo homer and CC Sabathia retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday night.

Sabathia (10-5), returning from a stint on the disabled list because of sore right knee, retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced on the way to improving to 3-0 in three starts against Boston this season. He allowed two runs and four hits to earn his first victory since July 21. Dellin Betances got the last three outs for his ninth save.

The Yankees won for the fifth time in six games and snapped Boston's three game winning streak to pull within four games of the first-place Red Sox in the AL East.

Chris Sale (14-5) struck out nine, but was tagged for the four runs and seven hits. He is still looking for his first victory in the rivalry.

DODGERS 3, TIGERS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Adrian Gonzalez's seventh-inning single broke a scoreless tie and Los Angeles went on to its sixth straight win and 21st in the last 24 games.

Detroit has lost six straight and 12 of 14.

Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger left the game in the seventh inning. He rolled his right ankle in the sixth while catching a fly ball from Nicholas Castellanos. Yasiel Puig hit for him the next inning. Bellinger is listed as day-to-day.

Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched five innings, allowing three hits and walking four while striking out four. He needed 89 pitches to get through five innings, and was replaced by eventual winner Ross Stripling (3-4).

Brandon Morrow and Kenley Jansen finished off the shutout, with Jansen pitching the ninth for his 33rd save.

Tigers starter Michael Fulmer (10-11) gave up an unearned run, three hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out six.

INDIANS 5, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Trevor Bauer pitched 6 1/3 innings to get his career-best fifth straight win as Cleveland beat Kansas City.

Bauer (12-8) gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out four. Relievers Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen did not allow a hit over the final 2 2/3 innings to complete the shutout.

Bauer joins teammates Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco as 12-game winners. The Indians are the only team in the majors with three 12-game winners.

Roberto Perez delivered the clutch blow, a two-out, two-strike, two-run single in the fourth inning that scored Jay Bruce and Carlos Santana.

Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis hit consecutive doubles in the first inning for the first Cleveland run.

CUBS 4, BLUE JAYS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Ian Happ hit his 18th home run, Jose Quintana pitched six effective innings and Chicago kept up its success against AL opponents.

The World Series champions have won nine of their last 10 interleague games. The NL Central leaders have won five of seven overall.

Happ hit an RBI single in the first inning and added a solo homer in the fourth. In the sixth, Happ drew a leadoff walk from Danny Barnes (2-4) and later scored on a two-out single by Javier Baez for the go-ahead run.

In his seventh start since being acquired in a trade from the White Sox, Quintana (4-2) gave up two runs and four hits. He struck out eight and walked two.

Cubs closer Wade Davis pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 26 chances. He tied the franchise record for consecutive saves opportunities converted.

PIRATES 6, CARDINALS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier homered, doubled and singled as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 Saturday to end a six-game losing streak.

Frazier hit a two-run homer in the second and doubled off the wall the next inning. Starling Marte and pinch-hitter Jose Osuna also homered for Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals scored 11 runs in each of their two wins to start this series. Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer in the eighth and Jose Martinez homered in the ninth.

Chad Kuhl (6-8) responded well following a rain delay that lasted nearly two hours, giving up one run and three hits in five innings. Felipe Rivero got his 13th save.

Michael Wacha (9-6) was tagged for five runs and seven hits in four innings.

MARINERS 7, RAYS 6

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz added his 31st home run and Seattle rolled to its fourth straight win.

Haniger's first career grand slam came in his first game back after a three-week stretch on the disabled list, lifting the Mariners to a 4-1 lead in the third inning. It was his eighth homer of the season.