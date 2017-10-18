Baseball - Baseball: Yankees rally late to stun Astros, level playoff series

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Al Bello/Getty Images/AFPNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP (AFP Photo/AL BELLO)

- Aaron Judge smashed a home run and Gary Sanchez smacked a two-run double Tuesday as the New York Yankees rallied past Houston 6-4 to level their Major League Baseball playoff series. Judge added a run-scoring double in a four-run eighth inning while Sanchez also plated a run with a sacrifice fly out as the Yankees matched the Astros at 2-2 in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series that continues Wednesday in New York. "We've been fighting back like this in a lot of games this season," Judge said. "We're never out of a game with the type of offense we have." Either the Astros or Yankees will face the National League champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers or defending champion Chicago Cubs, in the World Series starting next Tuesday.





