Baseball - Baseball: Yankees rally late to stun Astros, level playoff series

- Aaron Judge smashed a home run and Gary Sanchez smacked a two-run double Tuesday as the New York Yankees rallied past Houston 6-4 to level their Major League Baseball playoff series. Judge added a run-scoring double in a four-run eighth inning while Sanchez also plated a run with a sacrifice fly out as the Yankees matched the Astros at 2-2 in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series that continues Wednesday in New York. "We've been fighting back like this in a lot of games this season," Judge said. "We're never out of a game with the type of offense we have." Either the Astros or Yankees will face the National League champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers or defending champion Chicago Cubs, in the World Series starting next Tuesday.
