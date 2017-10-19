Baseball - Baseball: Yankees blank Astros, move one win from World Series

- New York pitcher Masahiro Tanaka struck out eight batters over seven scoreless innings Wednesday and the Yankees reached the brink of the World Series by defeating the Houston Astros 5-0. The Yankees took a 3-2 lead in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven American League Championship Series, which continues Friday at Houston. The Astros must win to force a seventh game at home on Saturday. The winner will face the Los Angeles Dodgers or defending champion Chicago Cubs in the World Series, the best-of-seven playoff final that opens Tuesday. Yankees right-hander Tanaka outdueled Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel on the mound, the 28-year-old Japanese hurler allowing only three hits and walking just one in baffling the Astros batters. "I wasn't actually leaning to any particular pitches. All I had in mind was go out there and be aggressive," Tanaka said through a translator.
