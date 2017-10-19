Baseball - Baseball: Yankees blank Astros, move one win from World Series

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees reacts after the end of the top of the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Abbie Parr/Getty Images/AFPNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees reacts after the end of the top of the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Abbie Parr/Getty Images/AFP (AFP Photo/Abbie Parr)

- New York pitcher Masahiro Tanaka struck out eight batters over seven scoreless innings Wednesday and the Yankees reached the brink of the World Series by defeating the Houston Astros 5-0. The Yankees took a 3-2 lead in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven American League Championship Series, which continues Friday at Houston. The Astros must win to force a seventh game at home on Saturday. The winner will face the Los Angeles Dodgers or defending champion Chicago Cubs in the World Series, the best-of-seven playoff final that opens Tuesday. Yankees right-hander Tanaka outdueled Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel on the mound, the 28-year-old Japanese hurler allowing only three hits and walking just one in baffling the Astros batters. "I wasn't actually leaning to any particular pitches. All I had in mind was go out there and be aggressive," Tanaka said through a translator.





AFP