Baseball - Astros lose rookie Moran to facial fracture

BALTIMORE, MD - JULY 22: Colin Moran #19 of the Houston Astros reacts after ball goes off his eye on swing in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 22, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Astros won 8-4. Mitchell Layton/Getty Images/AFP

- Houston Astros rookie third baseman Colin Moran was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday after suffering facial fracture from a deflected pitch, the Major League Baseball club announced. The 24-year-old left-hander, in only his second game of the season, was carted off the field in the sixth inning of the Astros' 8-4 road victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Moran fouled off an inside pitch from Orioles relief pitcher Darren O'Day straight up and into the area near his left eye. "Colin spent the night in the hospital and went through a ton of tests," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday. "Came away from it with a facial fracture." The Astros have the best record in the American League at 65-33, 17 games ahead of Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels in the AL West division





